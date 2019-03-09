Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Harriet Braswell Parsons. View Sign

Nancy Harriet Braswell Parsons. For I reckon that the sufferings of the present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us. (Romans: 8:18). Nancy, aged 83, was born May 6, 1935, in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of John Richard Blake Braswell and Susie Beck Mosley Braswell. She died peacefully on March 7, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the caring, loving mother of four: Barbara Parsons of Gonzales, LA; Clay Parsons of Tacoma, WA; Melanie Zedlitz (Peter) of St. Gabriel, LA, and beloved grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ardel Parsons, and her daughter, Susan Rebecca Parsons Causin Neff, wife of Charlie Neff, and her brother, James Richard Braswell. She worked many years in the lab at East Ascension General Hospital. She moved in 1976 to Everett, WA, working as a phlebotomist at the Everett Clinic before moving back to Bainbridge, GA, to care for her mother. The family expresses their appreciation to Carrington Place of Baton Rouge for providing care in our mother's final days. A private burial will take place in Oak City Cemetery, Bainbridge, GA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

