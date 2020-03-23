Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Hebert Bourgoyne, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend; passed away surrounded by her family at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 73. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Andrew Joseph "Hoodie" Bourgoyne, Jr.; daughter, Angie Delaune and husband Jere; son, Mark Bourgoyne and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Kynlee Bourgoyne, Brady and Bryce Delaune, and Hayden Bourgoyne; greatgrandchildren, Gracelynn and Emaleigh Ducote; sisters, Gloria Rodrigue and husband Joe, Katherine Bourgoyne and husband Gilbert, and Glenda Boudreaux and husband Eddie Boo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, J.A. and Nathalie Hebert; and godchild and nephew, Bobby Rodrigue. Nancy enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends and often cooked special meals for them. She loved continuing on family traditions set forth by her parents, such as Christmas Eve and trips to Grand Isle. Her beautiful flower garden was always a passion of hers. She welcomed all her neighborhood friends who often gathered on her patio. Nancy always extended a helping hand to others, often putting their needs above her own. She was a very special person and will be missed greatly. A special thanks to her best friend and neighbor, Becky Hernandez who drank coffee with her every day and was always there for her. Due to the recent health concerns and restrictions a private service will be held by the immediate family. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time and ask for you to please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020

