Nancy J. Rose-Dentro, age 76, went to be with the Lord, on August 20, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Nancy was proceeded in death by her mother, Leona Portell Rose, her father, Howard Rose and her older sister, Jeri McInturff. The kindness in her heart and sparkle in her eyes will always be remembered by her loving husband, Paul Dentro, her children Sarah Daigle (Colvin Daigle) and Scotty Dentro (Angela Dentro), her sister-in-law, Patty Dentro-Bessinger, her brother-in-law, Larry McInturff, her nephews , Mike McInturff, Sean McInturff, her nieces, Kitty Vaughn (Freddie Vaughn), Bridget McInturff-Burt (Keith Burt), her six grandchildren, Daylen, Kayl, Brooklyn, Sara , William "BeBe", Zoe, one great-niece, Alex Rodriguez, and three great nephews Christopher Banks (Sasha Banks), Ryan Banks, and Tyler Rodriguez. Nancy was a pioneer in the industrial sales industry. She was one of the first women ever to break into the field. She told stories of being the only women in company of men and she was a force to be reckoned with. She was fearless, moving through her life like there was no tomorrow, touching people's lives as she went. She will be missed by all that knew her.

