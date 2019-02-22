Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Martin Oubre. View Sign

Nancy Martin Oubre was born on October 15, 1951 and passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 67. She was a native of Grandpoint, LA and a resident of Lutcher, LA. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Paul Oubre; two sons, Clif Deroche (Jenny) and Jonathan Oubre (Rhea); three daughters, Kaci Louque (Kent), Crissy Perrone (Joseph), and Cara Adams (Joshua); four sisters, Judy Bunch (Baron), Joy Guilbeau (Floyd), Sue Arnold (Charlie), and Linda Seale; and one brother, Todd Martin (Victoria). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Peyton Roussel, Emma Roussel, Maddox Deroche, Owen Deroche, Aydin Louque, Brody Louque, Greyson Adams, and Easton Oubre. She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet Martin Wendt (Earl) and Lowden Martin. A visitation in her honor will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

