A native of Hammond, La. and resident of Baton Rouge since 1956, Nancy passed away on February 5, 2020. Nancy was a 1953 graduate of Independence High School and attended Southeastern La. College in Hammond. She retired from LA. Department of Revenue in 1987. While employed there, she was the recipient of the Charles Dunbar Award, presented to civil service workers in classified systems who have distinguished themselves by service over and above the call of duty. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church since 1963, a member of Mother of Mercy Knights of Columbus Council 4030 Ladies Auxiliary and Msgr. Gassier Assembly 4th Degree Ladies Auxiliary. Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 65 years, Anthony; her daughter, Sharon Bankston (Dickie); and the loves of her life, grandson Lance Bankston (Erin) and granddaughter Kayla Bankston (Randall Cochran); and great-grandbaby Theodore "Teddy" Lee Cochran. She is also survived by step-granddaughter, Leah Bankston Johnson (Darrin); step-great grandchildren, Derrick, Laura Gayle and Natalie Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents, Tony and Josephine Patti Misuraca; sister, Dorothy Spitale; brothers-in-law, Vincent Spitale, Sr. and Frank Michelli; sister-in-law, Thelma Michelli; and infant daughter. Visitation will be at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at St. George Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the St. George Catholic Building Fund or . Nancy's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and aids who helped take care of her; and Ochsner Home Health Care. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020