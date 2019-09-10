Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Oliver 'Jane' 'Sassy' Salassi. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Shreveport, LA and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and more recently Denham Springs, LA, Nancy passed away on September 6, 2019 at the age of 83. A 1958 Graduate of the LSU School of Music, she taught music at O'Neill's Music House and privately at her home. She enjoyed playing bridge, achieving the rank of Life Master in duplicate bridge of the American Contract Bridge League. Nancy was also a director of the Baton Rouge Bridge Club, having started the Tuesday bridge game which became the biggest game there. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority (LSU Chapter) and Baton Rouge Project Wildflower. Nancy was a loving friend, mother, and grandmother, is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children Stuart Day Salassi (wife Renee' May) of Denham Springs, LA, Lauryn Salassi Gilliam (husband Todd) of Franklin, TN; & Robert Oliver Salassi (wife Pam Parkyn) of Reno, NV; grandchildren Stuart, Jacob, Peyton, Brooke, & Evan; and great-grandchildren Jaxx, Colton, & Jacob Paul; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Delbert Oliver, Sr & Alma Jean Mitchell Oliver; son Wendell Clay Salassi; husband of 30 years, Henry Day Salassi, Jr; and siblings, Joseph Delpert Oliver, Jr., Harold Mitchell Oliver, & Alma Jean Oliver. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Stuart Day Salassi, Robert Oliver Salassi, Todd Charles Gilliam, Joey Oliver, and Jay McKernan. Honorary Pallbearer will be Evan Henry Salassi. Donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Louisiana Chapter. The family would like to thank the staff of Life Source Hospice, Golden Age Nursing Home, and her loving best friend of many years Rosemary "Rosie" Howe.

