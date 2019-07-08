Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy S. Beverly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy S. Beverly, 71, of Hattiesburg, MS, died peacefully at Alden Point Assisted Living on July 7, 2019, leaving this world for a better one, secure in the knowledge and love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery Annex in Woodville, MS. Mrs. Beverly was born February 16, 1948 in McComb, MS, the daughter of George and Norma Simmons. She graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1970 with a degree in Library Science and later went to work for Louisiana State University in the Chancellors Office, retiring from there with 25 years of service. She married Ted Beverly on October 25, 1997 and together they served in the music ministry of several churches, including Sherwood Presbyterian of Baton Rouge, LA; First Presbyterian of Gulfport, MS; First United Methodist of Starkville, MS; and Petal Presbyterian Church in Petal, MS. While her husband served as Director of Music Ministries, Nancy was a valuable asset in planning music, designing programs, the two of them often singing together and presenting entertainment for various church and local organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Norma Simmons. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Ted Beverly of Hattiesburg; her daughter, Jennifer Lauren Cooper and husband David; her two grandchildren Cameron Blanton and Katie Lauren Blanton, all of Williamsburg, VA; her sister, Karen Robertson and husband Robbie of Liberty, MS; a brother-in-law, Wendell Beverly and wife Ann of Terry, MS; a special aunt, Mattie Rials, of McComb, MS; and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Miss Mattie Foundation at P.O. Box 445, McComb, MS 39649. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 10, 2019

