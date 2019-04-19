Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Sharon Bunch. View Sign

Nancy Sharon Bunch, 68, passed away at her home in Zachary, LA on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Resthaven Garden of Memories. She is survived by her sons, J. Brock Bunch III and wife Lindsey S. Bunch and James E. Bunch and wife Tywanda A. Bunch, all of Zachary, LA and step-daughter, Dawn Bunch of Louisville, KY, father, Elliot Joseph Langlois of Denham Springs, sisters, Deborah Story and husband Bob Story of Central, and Carolyn McDaniel and husband, Mark McDaniel of Central, brother, Joey Langlois and wife Marianne Langlois of Jacksonville, FL, grandchildren, Riley Bunch, Ian Bunch, and Kristen Claxton and great grandchild, Truett Stewart. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Bunch, Jr., mother, Alice Williams and step father, Ruben Williams. Pallbearers will be Terry Story, Jerami McKenzie, Billy Stewart, Rodney "Dow" Ballard, Bobby Story and Ian Bunch. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Herring and Jarrod Watson.