Nannie Cheney Foster
Nannie Cheney Foster, left this earth at the age of 101 on years Thursday April 9, 2020. She was born to Kelly Wesley Cheney and Pearl Minerva Lott Cheney on November 11, 1918. She was born and raised in the Mississippi Delta that she loved, but spent the last twenty-four and a half years in Louisiana. Her three children were the most important thing in her life, there was never a doubt that she loved us and her life to us. She was never without her makeup and her "hi heel" shoes to make her taller than 5'1/2". Everything was exciting to her. Life was not always easy for her, but she loved it. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Pearl Cheney. Three brothers, William, Wesley, and Frankie Cheney. Three sisters, Bessie Wise, Lillian Green and Edna Davidson. Two sons-in-law, Carl Smith of Baton Rouge, LA. And Edward Smith Bobbitt of Itta Bena, MS. She is survived by two daughters, Beverly F. Bobbitt of Itta Bena, MS. Betty F Smith Bradshaw (Carl Obe Bradshaw) of Denham Springs, LA. One son Walter S. Foster (Jan) of Belzoni, MS. Eight grandchildren and numerous great, and great great grandchildren. Life goes on, we will manage, but the void in our lives will never be filled. We love you so much momma. Good night Sweet Pea, see you tomorrow.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
