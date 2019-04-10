Nannie Mae Fowler Charlton, 93, a resident of Choctaw Residential Center died on April 5, 2019. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 11am. Burial will be at Galilee Cemetery in Zachary, LA. She is survived by two brothers, Otho Fowler and Douglas Fowler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Charlton. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, and being with her family. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
