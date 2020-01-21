Nannie "Nan" Thomas Reid, 84, of Denham Springs, LA passed away on Monday January 20, 2020. Nan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She is survived by Jack R Reid her loving husband of 65 years, Her son Jack R Reid Jr and wife Marilyn. Daughter Margaret Clark and husband Michael. Grandchildren Michael Clark Jr and wife Angela, Melissa Zito and husband Jason, Ginni Artigue and husband Aaron, Samuel Reid, Daniel Reid and wife Kathryn, David and wife Emily, and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harter H Thomas and Margaret Thomas, brothers Harter Thomas, Jr., and Balos Thomas. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23rd, at Northside Baptist Church from 9 am to 11 am, with services at 11 am. Burial will follow at Denham Springs cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020