Naomi Armont "Doll" Morris
A native of Lutcher and a resident of New Orleans, Naomi Armont Morris, 'Doll', passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, in New Orleans. She was 77. A public walk-thru visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at King David Baptist Church, King Avenue, Lutcher, LA from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private Religious Services at 11:00 a.m. with the Immediate Family Members Only, conducted by the Rev. Ferdinand Wallace, Jr. Private Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Paulina. Masks are Required by All in Attendance. Survived by her daughter, Yolanda Morris. Her sons, Donald Ray Armont, Elton (Aprell) Morris, Sr. and Andre Morris. Her sister, Donna M. Foley. Her brother, Clarence (Ethel Mae) Armont, Sr. Her grandchildren, Erica (Bob) Horgan, Dominique Morris and Elton Morris, Jr. Five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death her parents, Whelmon Armont and Augustine Kennard Armont. Her husband, Baron Morris. Her sisters, Edna Clayton, Justina Watkins and Carrie Armont. her brother, Roosevelt Armont, Kirby Armont and Archie Armont. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
King David Baptist Church
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
