Naomi Faye Hatton Cook Nolan was called to Heaven on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born on March 28, 1933, in New Kirk, OK and was a life-long resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Naomi was the epitome of a Christian woman and was a long-time member of Winbourne Ave. and Florida Blvd. Baptist Churches. She always had a kind word for everyone and enjoyed singing hymns. She graduated from Baton Rouge High and Louisiana College with a degree in Music. She is survived by her children, Charles Keith Cook and wife, Sherri, John Mark Cook and wife, Brenda, and Dianne Nolan Lewis and husband, David; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Cook; grandchildren, Kyle, Brett, Allie, Austin, Paxton and Katie Cook, Jonathan Lewis, Misty Wilson and Michelle Forbes; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Moore; and other family members. Naomi is preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Sammy Cook and Robert "Bob" Nolan; sons, Jeffrey Kurt Cook and Marty Nolan; parents, Jack and Thelma Hatton; brother, Rev. J.W. Hatton; and sister, Virginia Eppinett. There will be a private graveside service at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and residents at Lake Sherwood Village as well as the Carpenter House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Naomi's name to The Alzheimer's Services of the Capitol Area, www.alzbr.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 13, 2020

