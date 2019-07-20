Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Irene LeMarr Vince. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Naomi Irene LeMarr Vince passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1932, in Ponca City, Oklahoma and was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge. She was the only child of Helen Snyder and Harold LeMarr. She was the former co-owner of Vince's Restaurant and Grocery on Highland Road. She was a manager at Young Fashions and School Time Uniforms, a volunteer at Our Lady of the Lake gift shop, and a volunteer for Trianon for many years. She loved to crochet and used this talent to serve others in need. She donated many hats to the for patients going through chemotherapy. She was a member of the St. George prayer blanket committee which provides blankets to the seriously ill. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and she will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father Harold LeMarr, mother Helen LeMarr Williams, stepfather Ernest Williams, husband Vincent Louis Vince, and grandson Michael O'Shea Baker, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Diane Hebert and husband Harold Hebert, son Keith LeMarr Vince, granddaughter Diane Marcantel Beeson and husband Dennis Beeson, and great-grandchildren Dillon LaMarr Beeson, Blake Ryan Beeson, Meredith Annette Baker, Vincent Michael Baker, Angelle Irene Baker, and Olivia Renea Baker. A private service was held at St. George Catholic Church on July 19, 2019. Donations may be made in her name to St. George , , or Trianon.

