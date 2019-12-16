Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Louise Browning Messina. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Naomi Louise Browning Messina passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a lifelong Central resident, a parishioner of St Alphonsus Catholic Church, and also a member of the church's Ladies Altar Society. Naomi was a student of Redemptorist High, and a graduate of Central High School and Spencer Draughon Business College. She was a retired administrative assistant who began her career with WR Grace, continued as a homemaker for over 15 years, and culminated with her retirement from Cajun Electric. She loved her faith, family, LSU, and hummingbirds. She was a wonderful made-from-scratch cook who enjoyed family gatherings, especially the ones with her delicious gumbo or spaghetti sauce. Naomi was proceeded in death by her parents, Anthony Andrew and Ernie Minnie (Theriot) Browning; and by her loving, devoted husband of 51 years, Anthony Messina, Jr. She is survived by their children, Kelvin (Dana) Messina, Blaine Messina, and Stephanie (Roy) Dudenhefer; grandchildren, Claire, Ansley and Camille Messina, and Easton Dudenhefer; sister, Sylvia Hunt; sister-in-law Lena Langlois; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 9:30 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, celebrated by Rev. Mike Moroney. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank the numerous caregivers from the past couple of years for their love and support, including Sunrise of Baton Rouge, Homedica House Calls, Stat Home Health, and Hospice of Baton Rouge. Donations can be made to the or Hospice of Baton Rouge.

