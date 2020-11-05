Naomi Marie January-Thomas was born on May 7, 1952, in Winnsboro, Louisiana, to Luther, Jr. & Mary Brothers-January. She graduated with the Class of 1973 from Southern University in Baton Rouge with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Naomi worked at BellSouth Telephone, now AT&T, for 27 years. She retired in 2003. She had been a member at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Kenner since 1979. Her hobbies included sewing, adult coloring books, and doing photoshoots of her grandkids. Naomi leaves to cherish her memories her husband: Sam Thomas, Jr.; daughter: Naja (Richard Jr.) Alexander and Sam "Tré"; two grandchildren; five sisters; five brothers; two sisters-in-law; and a host of family and friends. A homegoing service will be held at Little Zion Missionary Baptist (2200 Kenner Ave, Kenner, LA 70062) at 10:00 A.M. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store