Naomi Head, born April 24, 1911, passed away Friday, June 17, 2011, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. Naomi was a resident of Baton Rouge since 1977 and a former resident of Centerville, Iowa. She is the last of the first residents who moved into Williamsburg Retirement Center when it opened in 1987, and had resided there until her death. She was honored with a 100th birthday celebration on April 23 at Williamsburg. She had looked forward to that big event and was so pleased to be surrounded by family and friends for that event. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Tuesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Joe Beeson of Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. Entombment following at Greenoaks Mausoleum. She is survived by a son, Robert McElderry and his wife, Virginia, of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter-in-law, Martha McElderry, of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, Tim McElderry and wife Joan, of Charlotte, N.C., Dr. Michael McElderry and wife Adele, of Lafayette, Densi Rushing and husband Rick, of Yukon, Okla., Patrick McElderry, of Lakeland, Fla., and Debra McElderry, of Florida; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James McElderry Sr.; second husband, Edward Head; son, James McElderry Jr.; great-granddaughter, Ginny Miller; her parents, six sisters and five brothers.

Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.
