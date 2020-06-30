Naomia Clark entered into eternal rest at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was a 77 year old native of Zachary, Louisiana and a retired educator. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:45 pm until 1:45 pm; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be FB Live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 2:00 pm; internment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Willie Clark; daughters, Christy and Chyra Clark; grandson, Cortland Scott; brothers, Charles, Donald and Ronnie (Catherine) Elsey; sisters-in-law, Mary Pate (Herbert) and Sadie Scott (Manuel); and brother-in-law, Grant Clark.

