1/1
Minister Napoleon Alexander Moses
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Napoleon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minister Napoleon Alexander Moses transitioned to his eternal resting place on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He graduated from Bogalusa High School in 1990 and was a well-known musician, most recently serving as Minister of Music at The Place Ministries in Baker, LA, Mt. Gillion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA and New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Zachary, LA. He is survived by his wife, Stacia Moses; children, Jadon, Makayla, and Hannah Moses; siblings, Robert (Demetria) Moses of Houston, TX; Darius (Monique) Moses of Bogalusa, LA; Danity Moses of Bogalusa, LA; Rodney (Brittany) Brown, Jr. of Dallas, TX; and Andrew Moses of Bogalusa, LA. His life will be celebrated in a private service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Chapel, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Viewing, which will be open to the public, will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Live streaming will be available at https://bit.ly/MOSESLIVESTREAM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved