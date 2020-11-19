Minister Napoleon Alexander Moses transitioned to his eternal resting place on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He graduated from Bogalusa High School in 1990 and was a well-known musician, most recently serving as Minister of Music at The Place Ministries in Baker, LA, Mt. Gillion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA and New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Zachary, LA. He is survived by his wife, Stacia Moses; children, Jadon, Makayla, and Hannah Moses; siblings, Robert (Demetria) Moses of Houston, TX; Darius (Monique) Moses of Bogalusa, LA; Danity Moses of Bogalusa, LA; Rodney (Brittany) Brown, Jr. of Dallas, TX; and Andrew Moses of Bogalusa, LA. His life will be celebrated in a private service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Chapel, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Viewing, which will be open to the public, will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Live streaming will be available at https://bit.ly/MOSESLIVESTREAM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store