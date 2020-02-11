Napoleon Charles "NC" Gautreau, native and resident of Gonzales, LA was born January 31, 1935 and passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 85. He retired from Ascension Parish as a Supervisor, and he also worked for Mercury Freight Lines as a truck driver. NC is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 64 years, Geraldine Tullier Gautreau; daughter, Darlene Gautreau Montalbano (James "Tater"); sons, Kirk James Gautreau (Lori), John Timothy Gautreau (Vickie) and Michael Paul Gautreau (Lisa); 9 grandchildren, Nicole Montalbano, Kera Gautreau, Jessica Montalbano Lyles, Amber Gautreau LeBlanc, Christopher Gautreau, Beau Gautreau, Johnathon Gautreau, Cole Gautreau and Sydney Gautreau; 14 great grandchildren, MaKenzie Chauvin, Landon Gautreau, Kylie LeBlanc, Zoie LeBlanc, Shane Bourgeois, Clarencia Lyles, Braxton Gautreau, William Green, Samuel Green, Brantley Gautreau, Shyanne Gautreau, Luke Gautreau, Brady Gautreau and Emma Gautreau; sister, Betty Gautreau Bercegeay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Emma Courtney Gautreau; in-laws, Chris and Elvina Tullier; brothers, Eddie "Bozo" and Garney Gautreau and great granddaughter, Christine Bennett. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5PM until 9PM. Visitation will continue at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9:30AM until 11:30 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated by Fr. Jerry Martin. Interment will follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nicole Montalbano, Chris Gautreau, Beau Gautreau, Johnathon Gautreau, Cole Gautreau and Landon Gautreau. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Life Source Hospice. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020