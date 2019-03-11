Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Narcille Marie Beaugh Cain. View Sign

Narcille Marie Beaugh Cain, lovingly known as Nanny, age 98, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1920 in Church Point, Louisiana. She and her late husband, Mortimer (Dad'n) D. Cain later moved to Baton Rouge. She was a loving mother to Betty (Charles) Sanchez, Douglas (Sue) Cain, J.R. (Karen) Cain and Cathy Harrison. She was the proud grandmother to Michelle (Mike) Gautreau, Chuck Sanchez, Doug (Virginia) Cain, Kyle (Brook) Cain, Justin (Amy) Cain, Daniel (Ashley) Cain, Sara (Josh) Cooper, and Christopher Harrison, the great-grandmother to seventeen and great-great-grandmother to one. Nanny is preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Mortimer D. Cain; her parents, Sidney Beaugh and Elizabeth Colligan. Also preceding in death are her five siblings, Clara Beaugh Busby, Lola Beaugh Comeaux, Riley Vance "Cree" Beaugh, Lois Beaugh DeJean and Joseph Malcolm "Mackie" Beaugh. Nanny will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Her family was her heart. She cherished anytime she was able to spend with them, whether it be a holiday or just a regular Sunday afternoon. She was an avid sports fan. There was no bigger New Orleans Saints and LSU fan around. Many of her grandchildren spent their weekends or summers with Nanny and Dad'n, camping in their Airstream trailer. She also loved her pets dearly - this love of animals she passed on to many of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and always had something on the stove if you happened to drop by. She had a wonderful sense of humor and her laugh was contagious - laughing loudest at herself. Her love, her laugh, her singing the "Tiger Fight Song" and her cooking are things that her family will always remember and forever miss. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM until service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park following service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .

