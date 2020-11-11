Natalie Taylor, a lifelong resident of New Roads, departed this life on November 7, 2020 at the age of 53. Natalie worked as a public-school teacher. She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Renae Taylor Welsh and Jailynn (McKinley) Jack; 4 nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday November 12, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads. Interment to immediately follow in church cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store