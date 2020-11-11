1/1
Natalie Taylor
Natalie Taylor, a lifelong resident of New Roads, departed this life on November 7, 2020 at the age of 53. Natalie worked as a public-school teacher. She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Renae Taylor Welsh and Jailynn (McKinley) Jack; 4 nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday November 12, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads. Interment to immediately follow in church cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
NOV
13
Interment
St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
