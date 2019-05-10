Natalie Thibaut Comeaux, a resident of Oscar and past longtime resident of Baton Rouge, was born on November 16, 1946, to Charest and Lillie "Pigeon" Thibaut in New Roads. She died unexpectedly in Baton Rouge on May 9, 2019. She will always be remembered for her most giving spirit and the countless acts of kindness done for so many people. Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA, on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am celebrated by Father Brent Meyer. Burial will be at Chenal Cemetery. She is survived by her husband 53 years, Dr. Clifford Comeaux, Jr.; her son Cliff Comeaux, III; her daughter Elisa Clare Comeaux Babin and her husband Brandon; and her greatest joys, her two grandchildren, Brynne Babin and Braden Babin; her mother Lillie "Pigeon" Thibaut; sister Cherie Smith and husband Mark; and brothers Charest "Chip" Thibaut, III and wife Cindy, and Jody Thibaut and wife Jeanene. Preceded in death by her father Charest Thibaut, Jr. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Baton Rouge and Dominican College in New Orleans. Natalie was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland and worked for years as a Food Bank volunteer. She was a past member of the Baton Rouge Junior League. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee, 405 Louisiana St., New Roads, LA 70760 in honor of her 2 grandchildren, or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 12369 LA HWY 416, Lakeland, LA 70752.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019