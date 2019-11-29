The Advocate Obituaries
Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Natalie Wilkerson Obituary
Natalie Zima Wilkerson passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a long hard battle with cancer at the age of 58. Natalie lived life to the fullest focused on family, friends, and adventure. She loved being a daughter, sister, aunt, nana, and was a friend to many. CC, her 4-legged fur baby was her constant companion until Natalie was called home. She was preceded in death by her son, Dustin James Pecoraro; and her grandparents. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Tina Zima; siblings, Crystal Provost and husband Daryl, and Robert Zima and wife Kelli. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. until Memorial Service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center in Natalie Wilkinson's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7, 2019
