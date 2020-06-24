Natalina "Lena" Evans went home to be with family in heaven at the young age of 85 years on June 20th, 2020. She was born and raised in Padova, Italy and immigrated to the US with her children. She was a talented beautician and seamstress who enjoyed her work, dancing, being the life of the party and who loved her family more than anything in the world. She is survived by her sisters Ada, Esterina, and Giuliana, her daughters Patricia "Cissy" Kulcke and Lenda C. Evans, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter Paola, her parents Carolina Rampin and Luigi Peron, her brothers Pietro and Sergio Peron, her sisters Antonia, Emma, Otavia, and Maria Peron. Visitation is from 11:30am until 1:30pm with a 1:30 pm service held Friday June 26, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge. The burial will directly follow the service at Roselawn Memorial Park at 4045 North St. in Baton Rouge. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Stan and Sandra Pullam for the care and compassion they showed to our loved one.

