Natashia Michele Daniels, a native of Baton Rouge, died on Sept. 1, 2020 at the age of 41. Viewing Friday, Sept. 18 from 9-10 am, Service 10 am at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge.

