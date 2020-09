Natashia was born December 23, 1978 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Edward Daniels and Donna Webb. She was educated in East Baton Rouge Parish School System and attended Istrouma High School. Natashia transitioned to her heavenly home September 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories four children, Benjamin Bradley, Percy Daniels, Nolan Daniels and Elizabeth Daniels; one sister, Natrisha Daniels; two brothers, Edward W. Daniels, III and Lamont Hampton. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Pershira Daniels; her father, Edward W. Daniels, Jr and her brother, William Honeycutt. Viewing will be at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70811 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service at 10:00 a.m.

