Nathalie Ann "Nat" Green, 73, transitioned on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. She loved her family more than anything, enjoying holidays and gatherings together. She also enjoyed crafting and traveling. Nathalie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Lee Green, Sr.; daughter, Kathy Ann Green; mother, Virginia Engeron; granddaughter, Britany Lynn Spitnale and her loving husband Zane, who she considered her grandson; great-granddaughter, Caylee Renee Spitnale; sister, Angelina Neucere; brother, Bertrand Engeron, Jr. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lee Green, Jr.; father, Bertrand Engeron, Sr. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at 11 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 Hwy 73, Prairieville, LA. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 pm - 9 pm at Ourso Funeral Home - Gonzales, 13533 Airline Hwy., Gonzales, LA. Mass of Christian burial will be conducted by Father Jerry Martin. Pallbearers: Zane Spitnale, Larry Neucere, John Neucere, Michael Neucere, Emile Grillot and Rodney Culotta. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolences.