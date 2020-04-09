Nathalie June Krake

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathalie June Krake.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nathalie June Krake passed away on April 9, 2020. She was a proud cafeteria worker at Bel Aire High School before her retirement. She was a member of the Broadmore Methodist Church. Nathalie is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Krake. Nathalie is survived by her daughters, Diana Krake Allain and Laura Gayle Krake Smith; grandchildren, Little Diane and Lee Locke, Heahter Allain Spring, and Maggie Allain White; great-grandchild, Gresham Locke. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Life Source Hospice. Services are private.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon