Nathalie June Krake passed away on April 9, 2020. She was a proud cafeteria worker at Bel Aire High School before her retirement. She was a member of the Broadmore Methodist Church. Nathalie is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Krake. Nathalie is survived by her daughters, Diana Krake Allain and Laura Gayle Krake Smith; grandchildren, Little Diane and Lee Locke, Heahter Allain Spring, and Maggie Allain White; great-grandchild, Gresham Locke. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Life Source Hospice. Services are private.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020