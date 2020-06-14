Nathan Hale Carlin
1950 - 2020
Nathan Hale Carlin, of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born on Friday, August 11, 1950, in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Nathan is survived by his sister, Trudy Carlin Aucion and her husband Davis; brother, Russell Carlin and his wife Patti; sister, Evalena Carlin; sister, Barbara Carlin Setton; brother, Billy Carlin Sr. and his wife Rexanne; daughter, Anna Lee Carlin; son, Johnathan Carlin; son, Joshua Carlin; granddaughter, Brittany Delaune; grandson, Austin Carlin; grandson, Hunter Carlin; grandson, Tyler Stradtner; and grandson, Christopher Carlin. He was preceded in death by his father, William Albert Carlin; mother, Laura Carline Carlin; sister, Dorothy Carlin Young; and son, Kevin Carlin. A Memorial Service will be held for Family and Friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
June 14, 2020
RIP Nathan prayers for all
Gwen Crowe
Family Friend
