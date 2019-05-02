Nathan "Natedogg" Hathorn, III, a native and resident of Donaldsonville. He passed away at his residence at 6:00 a.m., Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was 39. Visiting at the Funeral Home Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visiting continues at The Harvest House, 106 Memorial Drive in Donaldsonville, Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Apostle Shannon Commery. Interment in Protestant Cemetery in Donaldsonville. Survived by his mother, Roselene Hathorn. His sisters: Rose Marie, Angela, Brandi and Michelle Hathorn. and Angela Brown Clarke and husband, Wayne. Brothers: Andrew and Albert (Ann) Brown, III. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father. His maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and a nephew. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019