Nathan a dedicated father, loving brother and an amazing son; passed away peacefully in St. Croix on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 39. He was an Instrumentation Tech; resident and native of Grosse Tete, La. Visiting will be at Grosse Tete Baptist Church on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 7 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 8am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Brother Alvin Ogea. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his children, Nicholas Stephen Gayle Brown, Ethan Justin Angelloz, Kate-Lynn Brown and Savanna Marie Brown; father, Gary Brown; sisters, Amy Marie Brown and Emily Rae Brown Smoke and husband Joseph; grandmothers, Rosa Lee Brown and Sylvia Parault; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his mother, Patricia "Pat" Brown; grandfathers, Nicholas John Brown, Jr. and Jessie James Parault, Jr.; and brother in law, Kenneth Hill. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Brown, Ethan Angelloz, Dakota David, Michael Gene Parault, Seth Allen Hill and Travis Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Alex McCraine and Nick Simmons. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family to help with funeral cost.

24120 Railroad Avenue

Plaquemine , LA 70764

