Nathan "B" Knox passed away peacefully in Flannery Oaks Guest House on July 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 84. Nathan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly M. Knox; daughter, Nicole R. Knox; grandchildren, Jacob Knox-Kennedy, Sr., Robbie Kennedy, and Dailyn J. Kennedy; and one great-grandson, Jacob Knox-Kennedy, Jr.; sibling, Wesley H. Knox; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hillman and Henrietta Knox. Nathan was born on November 7, 1935 in Baton Rouge, LA. He graduated from LSU in 1965 with a degree in Business Administration. He had the honor of playing in the Tiger Band in the 1959 National Championship. Nathan began working for Plant Services as a Field Accountant. 5 years later, the couple welcomed a baby girl into their home. His child remembers him as a loving, kind, gentle, and good father who encouraged her to pursue her goals. Nathan was accomplished at giving of his time and efforts to better his community and often worked with young people as a coach, timekeeper, and other numerous positions. He was a generous/witty/dedicated individual who loved helping those less fortunate than he and who was passionate about changing the world through service. He was an active and dedicated member of the Francis Asbury United Methodist Church and often volunteered at Southeast Ministries. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 9:00 am until Funeral Service at 11:00 am celebrated by Pastor Mia Freneaux. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nathan's Life. If you are coming, please know that masks are required to enter the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Francis Asbury UMC at 15447 Old Hammond Hwy Baton Rouge, LA. The family would like to thank the staff of Flannery Oaks Guest House for their efforts, care, and dedication over the past several months. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.