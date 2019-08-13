Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Hall Maringouin , LA View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:45 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Hall Maringouin , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Butch passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 77. Butch was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was a native of Lottie and resident of Maringouin. Visiting will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Hall in Maringouin on Thursday, August 15th from 6 to 9 p.m. and again on Friday, 8 to 10:45 a.m. in the hall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Butch is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Anne Smith Carriere of Maringouin; 4 children, Dana Carriere Gosserand and husband Thomas, Deborah Carriere Cifreo and husband Chad, John Edward Carriere and wife Kaley, and Brian Paul Carriere and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Morgan, Annie, and Marie Gosserand, Jacob, Micah and Adam Cifreo, Alyse, Nathan and Nicholas Carriere, Colton and Callie Carriere; one sister, Linda Carriere Walker and husband Jimmy; and his beloved dog, Poochie Jack. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan "Nate" and Emily Trahan Carriere; and an infant brother, John Edward Carriere. Butch was a graduate of Livonia High School and began working as an agent for the Missouri Pacific Railroad Company. He began his career in banking at The Bank of Maringouin in 1966, where he later retired as the President and CEO in 2003. During his career, he served on the Louisiana Bankers Assoc. Board as their Regional Director, Treasurer, and Chairman spanning from 1996 to 2002. Butch loved his home in the Town of Maringouin and served as a 2 term Alderman as well as a 2 term Mayor. He was a member of the Louisiana National Guard in his early years, Knights of Columbus and the Maringouin Lions Club where he served as President. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and honorary pallbearer will be Wildit Jones. Memorial donations may be made to or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

