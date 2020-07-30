Nathan "Pete" Ulysses Reeves, resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs, LA at the age 92. He retired from Louisiana Department of Transportation in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Presided by Father Rubin Reynolds, burial services will be at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery, in Denham Springs, LA at 11:00 am. He is survived by children Carolyn Reeves of Denham Springs, LA, Ronald D. and wife Deborah Reeves of Folsom, LA, Sharon Reeves of Denham Springs, LA; sisters Ruth Sykes of Indianola, MS, Mary Louise Font of Eureka Springs, AK, Ann McMorris of Watson, LA; brother Dennis Reeves of Diamondhead, MS; sister-in-law Sylvia Wax of Denham Springs, LA; grandchildren Kristy and husband Todd Harrison, Kristen Reeves, Garen and wife Melanie Grashot, Joseph "Joey", Jr and wife Crystal Harrell, Noah K. and wife Krystal Harrell, Joshua C. and wife Melanie Harrell, Jacob L. and wife Cady Harrell, Tavis Piattoly; great-grandchildren Mikayla, Trey, Elizabeth, and Victoria Harrell, Lauren, Mallory, and Noelle Harrell Lane, Halle, and Cole Harrell, Madilyn and Audrey Harrison, Lucas and Elise Grashot, Grace Piattoly; special friend: Father Ruban Reynolds. Pallbearers will be Joey, Noah, Joshua, Jacob, Trey Harrell, and Garen Grashot. He was preceded in death by wife Edith Theriot Reeves; parents Marvin Sr. and Zelma Reeves; brother Marvin E. Reeves, Jr. Pete was a World War II and Korean War Navy Veteran. He was a member of The American Legion Nicholson Post 38, Knights of Columbus, and Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs. Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude's Children Hospital. *Masks required at funeral home. Services performed under the direction of Seale Funeral Service, Inc., Denham Springs, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store