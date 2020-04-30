Nathaniel "Pano" Davis
Nathaniel "Pano" Davis Sr. departed this life on April 26, 2020 at his home in Glynn, LA. He was a deacon at the Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church in Ventress, LA. for over 80 years. He leaves to cherish his memories nine children: Daniel (Patricia) Davis, Randolph (Rose) Davis, Lawrence (Veronica) Davis, Carolyn Johnson, Marie Hawkins, Yvonne (Carl) Wesley, Mary Davis, Vanessa (Dennis) Combs and April Taplin. There will be a public viewing on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home in New Roads, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Viewing
8:00 - 10:30 AM
Verrette's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Verrette's Funeral Home
1018 Parent St
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7544
