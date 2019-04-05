Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nat Bankston, age 70, passed away April 3, 2019. He was a native and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, and served as the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters for nearly 30 years. Nat graduated from Istrouma High School in 1966 and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. He began work in the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters office in 1969; and in 1973 at age 24 was appointed Registrar, serving until his retirement in 2002. During his career, he served his fellow Registrars and the public for many years as Chairman of the Registrar of Voters Association Legislative Committee, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Registrar of Voters Employees Retirement System, President of the Registrar of Voters Association, a member of the State Board of Election Supervisors, a member of the Louisiana Election Code Commission, and President of the East Baton Rouge Parish Board of Election Supervisors. He was an instrument-rated and commercial airplane pilot, an Advanced Class amateur (ham) radio operator (WD5IAL), and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was Past Master of East Gate Masonic Lodge #452 F&AM, and Past Master of Baton Rouge Relief Lodge #5. Nat is survived by his son, Brad Nathaniel Bankston, stepson David Babin, and granddaughter Samara Babin. He was preceded in death by wife Veronica "Ronnie" Bankston, parents Richard V. and Kathryn Nat Bankston, age 70, passed away April 3, 2019. He was a native and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, and served as the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters for nearly 30 years. Nat graduated from Istrouma High School in 1966 and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. He began work in the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters office in 1969; and in 1973 at age 24 was appointed Registrar, serving until his retirement in 2002. During his career, he served his fellow Registrars and the public for many years as Chairman of the Registrar of Voters Association Legislative Committee, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Registrar of Voters Employees Retirement System, President of the Registrar of Voters Association, a member of the State Board of Election Supervisors, a member of the Louisiana Election Code Commission, and President of the East Baton Rouge Parish Board of Election Supervisors. He was an instrument-rated and commercial airplane pilot, an Advanced Class amateur (ham) radio operator (WD5IAL), and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was Past Master of East Gate Masonic Lodge #452 F&AM, and Past Master of Baton Rouge Relief Lodge #5. Nat is survived by his son, Brad Nathaniel Bankston, stepson David Babin, and granddaughter Samara Babin. He was preceded in death by wife Veronica "Ronnie" Bankston, parents Richard V. and Kathryn Smith Bankston, and sister Deborah "Adelaide" Bankston Greer. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10:30 am until funeral service at 1:00 pm, officiated by the Rev. Hank Henagan. Burial will follow at Judson Baptist Church Cemetery, on La 447, in Walker, Louisiana. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

