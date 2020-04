Or Copy this URL to Share

Nathaniel Howard Alexander, a native of Slaughter and a resident of Zachary died on Mon. April 20, 2020. He was 80. The Graveside Service will be Fri. April 24 in LA National Cemetery in Zachary. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton. (225) 683-5222.

