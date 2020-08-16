Or Copy this URL to Share

Nathaniel "King" Slaughter peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at The Carpenter House. He was a native of Lakeland, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 9 am – 11 am at St. Mark Baptist Church (6025 Section Road, Port Allen, LA) followed by a graveside service at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery (13774 LA Hwy 416, Rougon, LA). Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, LA.

