Nathaniel "King" Slaughter
Nathaniel "King" Slaughter peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at The Carpenter House. He was a native of Lakeland, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 9 am – 11 am at St. Mark Baptist Church (6025 Section Road, Port Allen, LA) followed by a graveside service at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery (13774 LA Hwy 416, Rougon, LA). Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
