Natta Marie Cline Gebhart 88, a native of Chenal, LA. passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. at her home in New Roads, LA. She is survived by one son, John Harris Gebhart, Jr. (Dana); two daughters, Charlotte Guerin (Les) and Shari Welch (Russ); two sisters, Shirley Fabre and Peggy Doming (Buddy); five grandchildren, Ryan Guerin (Kristin), Eric Guerin (Lindsay), Steele Welch, Doren Welch and Olivia Gebhart; two great grandchildren, Harris and Hayes Guerin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, John Harris Gebhart and parents, Fred and Teletta Cline. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery due to COVID-19. Pallbearers will be Ryan Guerin, Eric Guerin, Les Guerin, Russ Welch, Steele Welch and John Gebhart. A special thanks to Mrs. Ida Vance and Maylier Young. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Mary's of False River Catholic Church for mass intentions.

