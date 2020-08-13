1/1
Nave'da Stewart James
Nave'da Stewart James, 38, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge, was called home to glory on Aug 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a graveside service following at Rosedown Baptist Church cemetery on Sat., Aug. 15. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, Bryan James, her mother and stepfather, Bernadette Stewart Ellis and Emanuel Ellis, two grandmothers, Rose Julian and Rosa Pate, five sisters, Aushaunda Stewart, Chasity, Cetera and Destiny Tuesno, Jameicia and Jarneicia Williams, two brothers, Joseph Rancifer and Bo Ellis (Tiyawna), her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Carl Tuesno. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La. 225-683-5468

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5468
