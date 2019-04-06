Ned passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 8:27 p.m., at his home in Port Allen, at the age of 69. He was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Port Allen. Ned was retired machinist from Exxon Mobil and Army Veteran. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, on Monday, April 8th from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Burial will follow in the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary. Ned is survived by his wife, Donna Donachricha Phillippe of Port Allen; 4 sons, Jamie Phillippe of Baton Rouge, Bryan Phillippe of Denham Springs, Wayne Phillippe and wife Katherine of Central (their mother, Kathy Anson) and Derrick Ducrepont and wife Amanda of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, Clara, Karis, Kellen, Katen and Freya; and his three rescue dogs, Watson, Lulu and Sam. Ned was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Aerial Rabalais Phillippe; and a sister, Sheila Phillippe Kimball. Ned loved his grandchildren and enjoyed playing golf. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019