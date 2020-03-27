Ned Poche, Sr., a resident of Gramercy, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 95. He is survived by his children, Patsy Snyder (George), Daniel Poche and Kevin Poche (Kim); grandchildren, Kerry (Tina), Dessa (Scott), Torey (Karrie), Casey, Broc, Brittne' (Josh), Beau and Heath; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maci, Madison, Addyson, Scott, Layken, Zoey and Tinzley; great-great-grandson, Parker; sisters, Verna Weaver, Barbara Stein and Alice Dupuy; sister-in-law, Mildred Poche; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Blank Poche; sons, Ned Poche, Jr., Jonathan Poche, and Humphrey Poche; parents, Robert and Ludivine Louque Poche; and siblings, Whitney Poche, Earl Poche, Clay Poche, Hazel Roussel and Lola Triche. A private visitation will be held for his immediate family. Ned retired from Kaiser Aluminum. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1942 - 1945. He was honorably discharged as 1st Class Petty Officer. Ned enjoyed going to the casino, hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with handling his arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020