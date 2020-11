Self-described as the "oldest living hippie", Ned Verret, Jr. peacefully transitioned from this life to the next on Sunday, November 22 at 8:45 a.m. He was 74. Ned left behind countless smiles on the faces of those who had the pleasure of meeting him and the fortunate ones that had the pleasure of knowing him well. He was preceded in death by his parents Ned Verret, Sr. and Elnora "Cook" Verret and is survived by his sisters Doris LeGlue and late husband Charles; Bobbie Fremin and husband Bae. Ned is also survived by his devoted and loving girlfriend of 20 years, Lelia "Sissy" Theriot and her son Seth along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ned was a good man and a very special friend and relative to many. A celebration of Ned's life and legacy will be announced at a later date.

