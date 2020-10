Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Nedra's life story with friends and family

Share Nedra's life story with friends and family

Viewing for Nedra Kemp is on October 24, 9 am to 11 am funeral service at Magnolia Grove Baptist Church, 17762 Old Scenic Hwy., Zachary, Louisiana 70791.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store