Neil Gerard Beaucoudray
A native and resident of Baton Rouge, Neil Gerard Beaucoudray passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 47 after a brief illness. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Rubin Reynolds at St. Mark Catholic Church, Gonzales, LA on September 19, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at a later date. Neil is survived by his daughter, Aubrey Ann Beaucoudray, brother, Keith Beaucoudray and wife Debbie; sisters, Yvette Guilbeau and husband Joey, Denise Whitehead and husband Bret. Neil is also survived by nieces Nicole Pearce, Rachel Beaucoudray, Bailey Whitehead; nephew Blake Whitehead; Godson Trace Pearce and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Harold and Jerrie Beaucoudray. Neil was a character and one that did not read about life, but lived it to the fullest. He had an incredible sense of humor and a beautiful smile and his friendships crossed generational boundaries.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
