Service Information
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville , LA 71360
(318)-448-0846
Visitation
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville , LA 71360
Rosary
6:00 PM
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville , LA 71360
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church
Woodworth , LA

Neil Sullivan Kavanagh, December 16, 1954 – September 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Neil Sullivan Kavanagh will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church, Woodworth, with Reverend Paul LaPalme officiating. Entombment will follow in Metairie Cemetery, New Orleans, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville. Mr. Kavanagh, 64, of Ball, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA. Neil was born on December 16, 1954 in New Orleans and grew up in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Tara High School in Baton Rouge. He went on to receive a degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University. Neil was the former owner of Northside Printing Company and Medical & Legal Copy Service. He was the owner and editor of the Northside Journal of Pineville prior to retirement. He later worked for Loewer Power Sports in public relations and advertising. Neil was most proud of being elected Mayor of The Town of Ball in 2014 and proudly served until April of 2019. Neil's favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding. He was heavily involved in his local community and was an active member of his church, Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church in Woodworth. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Paul and Marie-Louise Kavanagh, of Baton Rouge, LA. Those left to cherish his memory are his longtime companion and best friend, Laurie Williamson, of Woodworth; two sons, Christopher Kavanagh and Michael Kavanagh; three grandchildren, Emileigh, Samson and Shiloh, all of Tioga; two brothers, Paul Kavanagh, of Baton Rouge and David Kavanagh, of New Orleans; one sister Eileen Dunand and her husband, Richard, of Baton Rouge; one nephew, Jason Dunand; two great nieces; Laurie's children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, and his beloved beagle, Gabby. A time of visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service and Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Pallbearers honored to serve are: Christopher Kavanagh, Michael Kavanagh, KC Williamson, Kenny Sayes, Keith Sayer and Keith Chapman. Honorary pallbearers will be: Richard Sayer, Dr. Rick Sayer and the Men of Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019

