Nelcie S. Westberry passed away at home on March 6, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1936. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Best homemaker and caregiver to all. There will be a graveside service at Amite Baptist Church on Friday March 8, 2019. She is survived by daughter Janice Dyer and son Larry Dale Westberry. Grandchildren Deshay (Scottie) Wright, DeAnna (Shane) Hebert, Jared Westberry, Ryan (SkyeAnna) Hobbs, and Carmen Westberry. She also had five great-grandchildren. Left behind one loving sister and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Westberry, son Lacy Westberry, and grandson Cody Westberry.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019