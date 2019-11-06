Nell Outland Halstead Bradley, May 29, 1935 - November 3, 2019. Preceded in Death her parents Mr. and Mrs. Charles Outland of Suffolk, Va. Sisters Helen, Jackie (Judd) and brothers Earl and Graham (Ruth). Married William Lee Halstead Sr. and bore 4 children. Susan Halstead Silver. Linda Halstead McCall Bizzell, Sharon Halstead Wilson (Bob) and William Halstead Jr. Nell has many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Later in life she married Bob Bradley and they traveled all over the United States until Bob's work took them to St. Francisville where he has been placed to rest .They fell in love with the people and the area, Nell enjoyed the rest of her life with some wonderful friends. Family will be at St. Francisville Funeral Home for a small Celebration of Nell's Life 12:00 pm Friday 11/8/2019.