Nell Rita Gautreau
Nell Rita Gautreau, a native of Dutchtown and a resident of Gonzales, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 92. She loved dancing and never met a stranger! She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She is survived by three daughters, Trudy Poirciau (Norman), Jackie Gautreau and Darla Gautreau; three sons, Lonnie Gautreau (Denise), Kevin Gautreau (Angie) and Lance Gautreau (Lisa); 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delsie and Leonce Babin; loving husband, Vernon Paul "Lolli Pop" Gautreau; one son, Ernie Gautreau; two sisters, Avonna Pizzuto and Jeanette Braud; three brothers, Tyler, Elder and Leslie Babin; and grandson, Luke Gautreau. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery in Prairieville. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
1 entry
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
