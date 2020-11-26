Nell Rita Gautreau, a native of Dutchtown and a resident of Gonzales, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 92. She loved dancing and never met a stranger! She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She is survived by three daughters, Trudy Poirciau (Norman), Jackie Gautreau and Darla Gautreau; three sons, Lonnie Gautreau (Denise), Kevin Gautreau (Angie) and Lance Gautreau (Lisa); 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delsie and Leonce Babin; loving husband, Vernon Paul "Lolli Pop" Gautreau; one son, Ernie Gautreau; two sisters, Avonna Pizzuto and Jeanette Braud; three brothers, Tyler, Elder and Leslie Babin; and grandson, Luke Gautreau. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery in Prairieville. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.